This past holiday weekend I was outside with friends and we came across some people in a field pointing at a clump of dreaded wild parsnip. Believe me, you want to avoid it. It's an invasive species. A tall, noxious weed that is a threat to your health.

The University of Minnesota Extension website has lots of info on it. They describe it as having a 2-6 inch cluster of small yellow flowers. If you touch it, which you do not want to do, sap from its leaves or stem can get onto your skin. Then when that spot is exposed to sunlight -- the trigger -- you can get a severe rash like a chemical burn. Redness, blistering, pain. It's called phytophotodermatitis. Some cases are so bad that they require hospitalization. It can develop over time, so don't be fooled into thinking you're safe if a rash doesn't pop up immediately.

If you accidentally get sap on you, cover it up to avoid sunlight, wash thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention for advice.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture consumer information site says eradication requires a five-year plan that involves several well-timed steps. Don't pull plants with your bare hands. If you do have to touch a plant, be sure to be completely covered. Wear gloves, long sleeves, long pants, sock and shoes. And wash those clothes afterwards to avoid bringing the sap into your home.

