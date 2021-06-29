Dear readers: My first column featuring new technology and services for caregivers was written not long after COVID-19 first upended our lives. The reason behind it, of course, was that providing care for our vulnerable older population quickly became a scramble to find tech and products to help us do so safely while staying within some strict limitations.

Caregiving options have improved regarding the pandemic, but the thirst for products to serve caregivers and older adults has continued, so I’m back with more options to consider.

Just a reminder that this list is only a way to provide information. Other than the Alzheimer’s stamp and the videos, I’m not endorsing these products.

For dementia

Helpful products

Stop sign banner: People who live with dementia can become confused about whether or not they should go through doorways. There are no guaranteed solutions other than vigilance, but sometimes a simple step that helps is to place a familiar stop sign or banner on a door. The Alzheimer's Store sells one online for about $33; https://www.alzstore.com/stop-sign-banner-p/0134.htm



Companionship

Listeners on Call: Listeners on Call (LOC) provides 24/7 access to peer support to help older adults feel heard and less lonely; https://www.listenersoncall.com/

Technology

Generations Online: This nonprofit helps older adults get connected online when you can’t assist; https://www.gol4apple.org/index2020.html

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached through the contact form on her website.