For decades, cardiologists have known that risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes increase your chances of having a heart attack. More recently, studies have revealed additional clues that doctors can use to more accurately assess risk on an individual basis.

"I think the future of prevention lies in tailoring the approach to the individual," says Dr. Rajat Kalra, a University of Minnesota Medical School cardiologist. "There's been a lot of data that's looked at this, both from a genetic level, but also on a clinical level."

In this episode of NewsMD's podcast, "Health Fusion," host Viv Williams explores cardiovascular disease prevention. Now and into the future.

