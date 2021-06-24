No job is perfect. But if you work fulltime and your company doesn't pay much attention to its workers' mental health, your risk of major depression could soar. That's according to a study from the University of South Australia.

They already knew that working long hours is a risk factor for dying of cardiovascular disease and having a stroke. But this study found if your workplace is not managed well, your risk of major depression goes way up. The researchers use the term "psychosocial safety climate" to describe management practices and efforts put in place to protect workers' mental health.

"Evidence shows that companies who fail to reward or acknowledge their employees for hard work, impose unreasonable demands on workers, and do not give them autonomy, are placing their staff at a much greater risk of depression," says Dr. Amy Zadow, lead author of the story.

The researchers say depression is a global problem, with an estimated 300 million people affected. So attention is now directed at the workplace to find out what may put people at increased risk and to hopefully then make changes from the top down to improve workers' mental health.

This study is published in the British Medical Journal.

