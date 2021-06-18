During the COVID-19 lockdown, health care providers were at ground zero. Day after day and night after night they suited up and fought the virus that ravaged their patients. Worries of bringing the virus home from the hospital to their families or catching the virus themselves didn't stop them. How the pandemic situation would unfold was an unknown, and many providers leaned on their leaders to help them navigate it.

So what happens, then, when one of their leaders tests positive and gets sick?

Jeremy Fugleberg, host of the NewsMD podcast, "Health Variant" joins Viv Williams on "Health Fusion" to share a doctor's story of what it was like to become a COVID-19 patient in the hospital he ran. Jeremy also describes other episodes of his podcast, which focuses on health information that's important to listeners. He covers research, the health care system and tells incredible stories of compassion.

