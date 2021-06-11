Do you get enough sleep? Many people I know don't. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that adults should get seven or more hours of sleep at night and adolescents should get eight to 10 hours. Proper sleep is essential to the mental and physical health of all people -- adults, children and athletes.

"When you sleep, it's like you take out the garbage, " says Dr. Chad Asplund, a Mayo Clinic sports medicine specialist who knows a lot about sleep. "Or you prune your tree. All of those little branches that you make, get cleared out. If you don't have enough sleep, a lot of that junk stays around. And then that junk becomes those protein depositions, which you see in Alzheimer's disease or dementia."

Not only is sleep important for your brain health, but also it's necessary for muscle memory. Asplund says in order for athletes to perform at their best, they need to get regular, restorative sleep.

Watch or listen as Asplund gives details about how much sleep athletes and you need, how certain foods help you sleep, the bottom line about supplements and what happens when you don't get enough sleep.

