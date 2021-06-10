Quality sleep is essential for good overall health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 70 million Americans have ongoing sleep problems, which are associated with chronic diseases, injuries, mental illnesses, poor quality of life and loss of productivity. A new study finds you can add a higher risk of dying to that list.

Researchers at the University of Surrey and Northwestern University found that people with frequent sleep problems have a higher risk of dying than those who don't have recurrent issues. And the situation is even worse for people with Type 2 diabetes.

Malcolm von Schantz, the first author of the study and professor of chronobiology from the University of Surrey, says, " Although we already knew that there is a strong link between poor sleep and poor health, this illustrates the problem starkly.”

The researchers say they did not distinguish between types of sleep disorders in their study, but it doesn't matter. The say that all sleep disorders should be taken seriously, be addressed and treated when appropriate, particularly for people with diabetes.

The paper is published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

