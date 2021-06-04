A lot of places around the country are experiencing hot, sunny weather. If you don't protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun, you could end up with a nasty sunburn. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that not only does too much exposure to the sun's ultraviolet light cause a painful burn, but also it can cause long-lasting damage to your skin. And it increases the risk of developing skin cancer.

But sometimes, even if you're careful, you still get a sunburn. Your skin turns red, it feels hot, it's sensitive to the touch and may blister. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says you might even feel sick.

"When the sunlight hits our skin and we get what we call a "toxic" dose, which causes a sunburn, that can cause a rev up of our entire immune system," says Davis. "And people certainly will feel like they have the flu. They'll feel like they have a low-grade fever, they'll have chills, they'll feel rundown, fatigued, tired and just sore."

Davis says over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications may help you feel better, but they won't help the condition of your skin. She offers four tips to help you treat a sunburn.

Tips to treat sunburn:

Get out of the sun, seek shade and cover up.

Wash burned skin very gently.

Apply cool compresses. Make sure compresses are not too cold, as cold ay also damage skin.

Moisturize.

If you have a severe burn, Dr. Davis suggests you contact your health care provider for advice.

