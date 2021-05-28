We go through a lot of sunscreen at my house. After years of reporting about the health risks of sun exposure, I'm a true believer in slathering up before heading outside.

Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says everyone should wear sunscreen.

"We believe that all people should photo protect, no matter what their skin tone," says Davis. "People with darker skin can photo age and they can also get skin cancer. We want everyone to protect their skin from the sun."

Davis recommends people wear sunscreen, even in winter. And if you don't like lotion products, try spray or gel. Be sure to read labels and apply as directed.

