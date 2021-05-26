This year I'm getting my fingers dirty in the vegetable garden. I'm hoping that growing our own vegetables will inspire my family to eat more of them. Yes, fruits and vegetables are part of a heart-healthy diet, and new research shows they may also benefit your mental health by helping to reduce stress.

The study, from researchers at Edith Cowan University in Australia, looked at the link between eating fruits and vegetables and the stress levels of adults. They found that those who ate more fruits and vegetables were less stressed out than those who are less. While they're not exactly sure how eating fruits and vegetables is good for mental health, the researchers say their findings strengthen the link between diets rich in fruits and vegetables and mental wellbeing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says eating fruits and vegetables decreases your risk of many diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and some cancers.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

For comments or other podcast episode ideas, email Viv Williams at vwilliams@newsmd.com. Or on Twitter/Instagram/FB @vivwilliamstv.