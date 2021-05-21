Chronic pain can erode quality of life. But so can opioids , the medications often used to treat it.

In laboratories at the University of Minnesota, two scientists are developing new ways to tackle pain, whether it's chronic or acute. Dr. Carolyn Fairbanks and Dr. George Wilcox are figuring out how to treat pain at the source or via the spinal column without involving the brain, which is where the problems with opioid addiction happens. Their methods are not ready for humans yet, but results are promising. The research offers hope to the many who struggle with pain.

