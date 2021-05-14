Bringing a new baby home after delivery is supposed to be a time of joy. But sometimes, a new mom's world is fraught with worry, sadness, feelings of hopelessness and chaos -- all potential signs and symptoms of postpartum depression.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that one in eight women experience postpartum depression after the birth of a child. Dr. Melissa Richards, an obstetrician and gynecologist, expects that more women struggle with postpartum depression than the numbers reflect.

"I like to tell my patients that the first six weeks after you have a baby are the best and worst six weeks of your life," says Richards. "Because you're so very tired and you keep going, yet you know it's temporary and going to get better. But if you're feeling that the situation is not good, like it will never end or you're feeling helpless, these are all signs that you should talk to your health care provider."

Richards says being open about how you're feeling and reaching out is key to getting the help you need.

