Heart disease takes the lives of more people than any other disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on their website that this is true for men, women and most racial groups. Dr. Stephen Kopecky , a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and expert in heart disease prevention, says everyone can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease, no matter their genetic background or health history.

Kopecky wants people to pay attention to heart health long before an event, such as a heart attack or stroke happens. In this podcast, he explains how you can make positive lifestyle changes doable and sustainable, who should take medications and the six things you can do to reduce your risk over time by 80% or more.

Follow the Health Fusion podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.