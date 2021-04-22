Dear Carol: My mother-in-law lived in an assisted living facility with her husband where they loved the socialization. Unfortunately, her husband died shortly before the COVOD-19 shutdowns. After his death, she grieved but did reasonably well with the support of their mutual friends until they needed to be isolated. Since the virus was such a threat, we decided to bring her to live with us. What a disaster!

We tried to make allowances for her grief as well as her difficult personality, but it was a terrible experience for the whole family. She constantly criticized our school-aged kids for just being around while they were doing their best to adjust to the changes the pandemic brought. I’m afraid that she’s ruined their relationship for good.

She eventually told us she was happier in the assisted living facility and wanted to go back. We took her at her word and moved her back, but this change isn’t going well either. She’s hateful to us and belligerent to the staff. I feel guilty no matter what I do. Should we bring her back to our house? — KJ.

Dear KJ: If for no reason other than your children’s welfare, don’t move her back to your home. They need a supportive environment. Your marriage, too, needs consideration. Some families manage to make multigenerational living work out beautifully. You tried, but obviously, it’s not the right living arrangement for your kids, your marriage or even your mother-in-law. No need for guilt.

Your mother-in-law might have always been difficult, but your letter implies that she’s gotten much worse. I’m wondering if the combination of grief over losing her husband, the well-intentioned move to live with your family, and generalized COVID stress-triggered underlying cognitive changes that weren't obvious before.

It would have taken exceptional resiliency to get through this intact, and she may not have had the reserves to do so. For this reason, I’d suggest that she see her primary doctor to determine if there are changes due to side effects from new medications, untreated illness or other age-related issues. If her primary doctor doesn’t see a reason for these changes, then she should see a neurologist who can do the proper cognitive testing. She may have crossed the line into dementia territory.

Work on getting these appointments set up and tell the staff about the steps that you’re taking. This will help them to adjust their methods of care if they can do so and it might also help them feel that you are trying to make things better for them, as well.

You meant well by trying this arrangement, but it didn’t work. Don’t let your mother-in-law make you feel guilty for bringing her back to the assisted living facility. Just be matter-of-fact about her return and emphasize the idea that now that people are vaccinated, she can get back into having a social life like before. Keep an eye on her well-being and help her the best you can where she is.

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached through the contact form on her website.