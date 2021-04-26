Has your eyesight become blurry? Do you have glaucoma, but you haven't been in for an exam or treatment? Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people may have delayed eye appointments.

Dr. Cheryl Khanna, a Mayo Clinic ophthalmologist, says it's important to catch eye diseases early.

"I think the main take-home message is that if you have decreased vision, if you have an ocular disease, it is safe to come to Mayo Clinic and receive care," Khanna says. "And if you postpone treatment, there may be irreversible vision loss."

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Khanna expands on the importance of eye care and how artificial intelligence is helping develop individual treatments for patients. She also talks about minimally invasive glaucoma procedures and newly emerging cataract technologies. And she describes several clinical trials that are underway — such as gene therapy trials for macular degeneration and retinal dystrophies.

