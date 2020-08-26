“I’m still me,” said Stephanie Larson, a Tri-County Health Care registered nurse who had a heart transplant in 2012, a year after a cardiac arrest event in October 2011.

While her daily medicine routines continue, she feels “great” and “normal.”

“She’s doing just great. If you looked at her you’d never ever, ever guess what she’d gone through,” said Lois Miller, Tri-County registered nurse and organ/tissue donation program lead.

Larson was out with her friends, whom she calls “guardian angels,” when the cardiac arrest event changed her life. While waiting on a national list for her heart, she had a Left Ventricular Assist Device in place.

A different sudden change in life was felt by Arthur and Christine Schulenburg too, through the pain of losing their son Benjamin in a motorcycle accident in 2012. While Benjamin was not a donor when he died, his parents decided to donate his organs for others, with his heart being donated to Larson.

In 2018, Larson met Arthur and Christine at a Tri-County dedication for a new Garden of Hope in front of the Wesley building, which honors organ, eye and tissue donors.

“It was really neat to be able to finally meet them,” Larson said. “I think enough time had passed for us both where we were able to heal from the loss of their son and just grasping the whole thing that I had their son’s heart, so that it was more of a happy experience for us to sit and visit with each other.”

In the Garden of Hope, friends and families honor donors through pavers with one of the first laid for Benjamin.

“It’s kind of nice to come over and say hi to Ben in a way for me,” Larson said.

Tri-County is also involved in the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign, which started in 2011 and yearly awards organizations for their events encouraging organ donations. Tri-County joined in 2015 and works to educate their staff and the community. They have had 10 donors with an impact of 750 recipients.

“It’s a great opportunity to do something to encourage people to think about signing up to be organ donors,” Miller said.

While their events were not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said the hospital still received credit and earned a platinum award.

Organ, eye and tissue donations are part of a national program that people can sign up for on their driver’s license or online. While a majority of donations are from donors who have passed away, about 4 out of 10 donations are living donations, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. Living donations can include a kidney or portion of the liver, lung, intestine or pancreas, according to LifeSource.

Tri-County has worked with LifeSource as their organ procurement organization since at least 1992, when Miller started working with the hospital. The organization connects donors and their families with recipients through hospitals.

“To start off with it was just part of my job, and as time went on and I knew more people who needed organs or had gotten organs it just really inspired me,” Miller said.

Miller continues to find personal connections as she knows friends who are waiting for kidneys and connects with those who have received a transplant or families of donors.

People who need a transplant are put on a national waiting list.

“The waiting list is so long, it can be years,” Miller said. “A lot of people die waiting for organs, pretty sad.”

Matching donors with recipients includes these factors, according to LifeSource:

Health;

Tissue type;

Donor distance;

Body size;

Blood type;

Time spent waiting.

With a heart for others, Larson shares her journey and encourages people to be organ, eye and tissue donors. Miller also encourages people to share their organ donor plans with their family to make the decision process easier in the event that they pass away.

“Growing up I would say we went through that in our health class, that you could be an organ donor. It wasn’t anything that really stuck with me. I was a high school student, yup that sounds great … but you didn’t realize the impact of it until it happens to you sometimes,” Larson said. “I felt that it is very important just for others to know what is what you’re doing when you’re becoming an organ donor.”

How to sign up

People can sign up to be an organ donor online at www.donatelife.net/register/, check the donor box when applying for their driver’s license or when purchasing your hunting or fishing license online with the Department of Natural Resources.

By the numbers nationally