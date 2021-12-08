ST. PAUL — Minnesotans in need of private health insurance for 2022 have until Wednesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in MNsure, Minnesota's health insurance marketplace.

People who are uninsured, self-employed or lack access to coverage through an employer can visit MNsure.com to review the more than 170 health and dental plans available for 2022.

Every county in Minnesota has at least 19 health insurance plans to choose from, according to MNsure.

Signing up by Dec. 15 will ensure a full year of coverage beginning Jan. 1.

For questions, call MNsure at 855-366-7873. Representatives will be available during extended hours in the days leading up to the deadline: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Those who miss the deadline have until Jan. 15 to enroll, with coverage beginning Feb. 1. The Dec. 15 deadline does not apply to Minnesotans with coverage through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance or to members of federally recognized tribes, who can enroll anytime.