Tammy Suchy, director of quality and risk management at Tri-County Health Care, was selected as a national Virtual Quality Improvement Mentor. This program is organized by the Rural Quality Improvement Technical Assistance program through Stratis Health.

Mentors are chosen from a pool of candidates across the country who were nominated by their respective state flex programs. They each successfully report and use data to support quality improvement activities in small, rural hospitals. They represent the diversity of critical access hospitals across the nation, with varying rural locations, service lines and patient volumes, according to a Tri-County news release.

“I’m honored to be a mentor to others. Sharing valuable information and data amongst rural hospitals will do much to improve the overall health of our nation,” Suchy explained.

She is one of the 12 chosen mentors and is one of three to hold this position in the state of Minnesota.

