Tri-County Health Care recently renewed its comprehensive advanced life support certification. Tri-County has been a CALS hospital for over two decades.

CALS training honors rural healthcare facilities and the communities they serve by teaching advanced lifesaving techniques, according to a news release from Tri-County. This special training benefits every hospital department serving patients in critical situations.

“CALS focuses on a multidisciplinary team approach to the stabilization and management of critically ill or injured patients," explained Tom Krueger, EMS education coordinator at Tri-County. "There is pre-course work involved as well as a substantial classroom and skills component over a three-day period.” Several staff members underwent the extensive training in October.

Tri-County has hosted 16 different CALS courses thus far.

For more information on CALS, please visit calsprogram.org.