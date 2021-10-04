The Lown Institute Hospitals Index recently recognized Tri-County Health Care (Astera Health) as a top hospital in Minnesota for social responsibility, health equity and patient satisfaction.

The recognitions were announced on Sept. 21 with Tri-County receiving A grades in: National Social Responsibility, National Health Equity and National Patient Satisfaction. Additionally, Tri-County placed fourth in Minnesota for overall health equity.

The Lown Institute ranks hospitals based on a wide variety of criteria. Performance is based on how well organizations treat their patients, their commitment to providing high-value care and their investment in community health, according to a Tri-County news release.

In July 2021, Tri-County was recognized by the Lown Institute for being No. 1 in Minnesota for Community Benefit and received an A grade for National Community Benefit. Over 3,600 United States hospitals were ranked based on charity care spending, spending on other community health initiatives and the proportion of patient revenue from Medicaid, according to the release. The Institute also compared each hospital’s spending to the value of its tax exemption.

To learn more about Tri-County’s social programs and commitment to community, visit TCHC.org.