On Sept. 24, the Centers for Disease Control made official recommendations for third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The third dose of vaccine is meant to generate further protective immunity to the COVID-19 virus, according to a news release from Tri-County Health Care.

The CDC highly recommends people in these groups receive a third dose at least six months after the second dose:

Individuals 65 years and older.

Residents in long-term care facilities.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain medical conditions. (CDC medical conditions guidelines)

Individuals may choose to receive the third dose at least six months after the second dose if they meet the following criteria:

People ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection due to certain underlying medical conditions. (CDC medical conditions guidelines)

People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of where they live or their profession.

These new guidelines only affect those who received the Pfizer vaccine. To schedule vaccination, please call 218-631-3510. The vaccine can also be received during regular appointments. Follow Tri-County Health Care on social media or visit TCHC.org/covidvaccine for regular updates.