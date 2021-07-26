The Institute is a new hospital ranking that considers the full breadth of what hospitals do. It evaluates hospitals’ performance based on how well they treat their patients, their commitment to providing high-value care and their investment in community health, according to a TCHC news release.

Tri-County was recognized as No. 1 in Minnesota for Community Benefit and National Community. Over 3,600 U.S. hospitals were ranked based on charity care spending, spending on other community health initiatives and the proportion of patient revenue from Medicaid, according to the release. The Lown Institute also compared each hospital’s spending to the value of its tax exemption.

“Tri-County Health Care places a high value on community outreach,” said Joel Beiswenger, President and CEO. “Each year, hundreds of hours are spent by staff bettering the surrounding community through our various initiatives.”

One of those ongoing initiatives is with the new healthcare center project. This investment in the community will promote healing for patients and families while introducing new resources in a safer and more private setting. Through this project, Tri-County’s mission of improving the health of the communities it serves is achieved.

To learn more about Tri-County’s commitment to community investment, visit TCHC.org.