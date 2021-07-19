Alyssa Jackson, FNP, has joined the Tri-County Health Care team as a primary care provider at the Sebeka Clinic. She is now accepting patients, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

Jackson is no stranger to small communities. She grew up in a small town much like Sebeka and is acclimated to the rural way of life. Before becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner, she worked as a registered nurse in various medical settings including long-term care, surgical nursing, palliative care and primary care.

Jackson and her husband live on a small farm outside of Wadena. They have a passion for the outdoors and animals. When she isn’t practicing medicine, Jackson spends her time with her slew of pets including her two horses, Merit and Belle. She also competes in barrel racing throughout Minnesota.

To schedule an appointment with Jackson, please call 218-837-5333.