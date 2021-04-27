Viv Williams has joined NewsMD as a health care journalist to produce a daily video podcast episodes and other digital story packages on Forum Communications' websites.

Health Fusion will be a daily podcast offering health tips while also providing weekly in-depth shows that explore subjects more deeply. The podcast debuts Wednesday, April 28.

Previously, Williams worked as a TV anchor, reporter, producer and host with Mayo Clinic News Network.

"We are thrilled for Viv to join the NewsMD team," said Steve Wagner, director of digital content development for Forum Communications. "She has a passion for health care journalism. Her enthusiasm, energy and insight into health care will be a terrific source of information for our website visitors and we're excited to bring her content to a wider audience."

In 2019, Forum Communications launched NewsMD to provide more extensive health care journalism in the region. It is published on all of the company's news websites in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The Health Variant, a podcast produced by NewsMD's Jeremy Fugleberg, started in March.

"Joining the NewsMD team is an amazing opportunity," Williams said. "The platform will allow me to help people live healthier and happier lives by bringing them credible and reliable health, medical and wellness information from experts who make it happen- every day."

And Williams said there are plenty of reasons to watch Health Fusion.

"Now that spring is here, people who check out Health Fusion will find out fast that I love the outdoors and getting my hands dirty in the garden," she said. "I've just become a Master Gardener Volunteer and am very interested in the health benefits of nature, so you can bet I'll be doing a bunch of stories on that.

"I also love to cook for a crowd (please send recipes!) and would have a house full of rescue dogs if space allowed. I live on a small patch of land in Southeastern MN with my husband (Dave), two boys (Ted and Will), three dogs and flock of chickens. Need any eggs?"

Story ideas, suggestions and recipes for Health Fusion can be sent to Williams via email at vwilliams@newsmd.com.

