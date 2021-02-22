Due to the decrease in community prevalence of COVID-19, Tri-County Health Care has updated its visitor restriction guidelines.

Individuals receiving inpatient care are now allowed one guest. This guest must be determined before their visit and will be the only guest permitted for that patient. Arrangements are to be made with the care team. The emergency department is also updating its guidelines to allow for one guest per patient, according to a Tri-County news release.

All visitors must still be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, always wear a mask and visitor badge while in the facility and stay in areas designated for visitors.

Patients that test positive for COVID-19 will still not be allowed visitors except under specific circumstances. Arrangements should be made with the care team.

Tri-County Health Care’s visitor policy is intended to protect the health and safety of patients and staff, as the release stated. It is subject to change.

