The Tri-County Health Care Foundation hosted Give Day on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. This event kicked off the formation of a new annual support committee dedicated to raising funds for special projects at Tri-County Health Care.

This year, the committee set a goal to raise money for a new ultra-violet robot capable of disinfecting hospital rooms. This machine is incredibly effective at removing germs and viruses, including COVID-19, from various surfaces, according to a Tri-County news release.

Inaugural members were invited to join the committee by donating $100 or more. In addition to contributing to a worthy cause, founding members will officially name the club and are invited to exclusive events.

The committee received a $3,000 matching challenge donation from Sourcewell and a $2,000 matching challenge donation from the Wadena Lions Club. Thanks to the generous donations, the committee reached the fundraising goal of $10,000.

Members joining the committee were placed in a raffle for a personalized UV light designed for disinfecting items like cellphones and car keys. Out of 35 donors, Wayne Wolden was named the winner.

The committee is accepting new members. For more information, contact executive director Ryan Damlo by phone at 218-632-8148 or email at ryan.damlo@tchc.org.

For more information about the Foundation, visit TCHC.org/Foundation. For regular updates on events, follow Tri-County Health Care on Facebook.