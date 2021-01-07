The “Take it to the Box” prescription drug collection program collected over 819 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs from across Otter Tail County in 2020. Since the start of the collection program in 2012, over 7,769 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected and properly disposed of just throughout Otter Tail County, said a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Those who would like to drop off any unwanted or outdated pharmaceutical prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines including liquids, or veterinarian medications, can drop them off anonymously during normal business hours at any of these locations:

Sheriff’s Office, Fergus Falls Court House 417 South Court Street, Fergus Falls

Pelican Rapids City Hall 315 N. Broadway, Pelican Rapids

Perham Police Department 525 W. Main Street, Perham

Parkers Prairie City Hall 102 N. Otter Avenue, Parkers Prairie

Otter Tail County’s building in New York Mills 118 N. Main Street, N.Y Mills

Sheriff’s Operation Center 469 Main Street W., Ottertail

Battle Lake Police Department 108 East Main Street, Battle Lake

Henning Police Department 607 2 nd Street, Henning

This program is a partnership through the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Tail County Public Health, Otter Tail County Solid Waste, and local area Police Departments. This is a free service offered to the public so you can dispose of these unwanted drugs properly, keeping them out of the water supply, and off our streets. No syringes, needles or sharps accepted at these locations.

Questions about this program please contact Otter Tail County Detective Dion Bredman at 218-367-6311.