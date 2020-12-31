2021 is a new year for growth and reflection. 2020 is drawing to a close and many are looking back on how much our society has changed in just one year. 2020 was a time of division and turmoil while a pandemic ravaged the world. We have to look forward and continue to live our lives but maybe 2021 can be a little safer. Let’s use the struggles of the previous year as a catalyst of change.

The vaccine is here

After months of Netflix binging and Zoom calls, we have a glimmer of hope. Just before the end of 2020, a vaccine arrived. Some people are scared of the vaccine; some are indifferent and some are fighting to be first in line. The medical community is in agreement; the best way out of the pandemic is the vaccine. Taking the vaccine is a personal choice but statistically and scientifically, a vaccine is the best way to safeguard yourself from COVID-19. As the vaccine becomes available to the general public, please educate yourself and make the best decision, but remember your choice could affect countless others.

Cleanliness and caring

Months ago, the lady wiping her shopping cart with alcohol wipes may have seemed a bit odd. Still, now it’s routine to spray them with an antibacterial solution before carefully toweling them down. Things have changed, and it might seem like we’re living in a bizarre alternate dimension dominated by hand sanitizer and colorful cloth masks, but perhaps some changes are for the best. Disease is no joke. Germs are everywhere and no amount of cleaning supplies will ever change that.

However, taking a stronger stance on reducing virus transmission could help society and the health care industry. When the day comes that COVID-19 has been defeated, we shouldn’t go back to openly coughing on each other. We should use this opportunity to educate ourselves and keep some COVID era changes, like washing our hands regularly. Something as simple as washing your hands could stop the spread of an infectious disease. 2021 should be a new year of cleanliness and kindness.

Embracing technology

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we communicate. The last several months have shown the world that technology is a gift that shouldn’t be taken for granted. During past pandemics, people didn’t have a smartphone loaded with instant messaging software and video chat. They were left alone, isolated from others. We live in an unprecedented time where a person can speak to a small crowd without ever leaving the comfort of their living room. Every day we are surrounded by smart TVs, smartphones, computers and the internet. We often take these things for granted. Let’s appreciate the technology that has enhanced our life and use it to its fullest extent. When this pandemic is done and over, remember that our friends and family are only a few button presses away.

New year health goals

It isn’t uncommon to hear others exclaim how this will be the year they drop that pesky 20 pounds. Unfortunately, that doesn’t tend to happen. Many start strong, going to the gym, eating fruit smoothies and running in the morning, but it never sticks. This year, try setting attainable goals. Attainable goals are devised with reasonable expectations. They set you up for success instead of disappointment. Grand goals often seem too big and intimidating. They are so insurmountable that it discourages even attempting to meet them. This year, try not placing numeric values on weight loss or going to the gym. Set bite-sized goals and try to meet them in a reasonable time frame. When you meet those goals, make more. Instead of losing 20 pounds in a year, challenge yourself to go for a walk every other day. Minor lifestyle changes can lead to massive improvements in time.

Use the new year of 2021 as a launchpad of success. Reflect, learn and grow. Tri-County Health Care is dedicated to your health and wellbeing. For more information about COVID-19, please visit our information page.