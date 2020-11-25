Pederson was selected for her leadership in public health nursing at the state and local levels. The selection committee includes representatives from state and local public health departments, the Minnesota Public Health Association, and the University of Minnesota.

Pederson has led numerous programs throughout the span of her career in public health. The examples of her efforts are numerous including educating the community on HIV/AIDS, seeking and obtaining multiple grants to promote healthy communities and families, leading on reducing youth alcohol use in the community, playing a crucial role in the development of the PH-DOC program that is used throughout the state, and successfully implementing the Nurse Family Partnership program in the community. Pederson developed relationships throughout the region and across the state to advance public health practice, according to an LPHA news release.

“Cindy’s ability to build partnerships in the community, mentorship of new nurses and public health leaders, and the strong public health outcomes accomplished through her leadership exemplify the spirit of this award,” Richard Scott, LPHA Chair and Public Health Division Director at Carver County Public Health. “We are grateful for leaders like Cindy who help keep Minnesotans healthy.”

One nominator stated, “Cindy demonstrates consistent leadership within the work setting and the external community. She loves people, works hard, and always tries to lift the spirits of those around her. I believe these characteristics represent all that is good. She also projects a warm, cheerful, non judgmental attitude to the clients. I have seen her resolve conflicts and handle difficult situations with remarkable patience and admirable tact.”