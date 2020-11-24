SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kelby Krabbenhoft is out as the long-time president and CEO of Sanford Health after an email he sent to employees last week about COVID-19 drew national attention and scorn, the South Dakota-based health system announced Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Sanford Health and Krabbenhoft have "mutually agreed to part ways," the health system announced in a news release. They didn't mention a reason for his departure.

“Kelby’s impact on the organization and the communities it serves will be felt for generations to come,” said Brent Teiken, chair of the Sanford Health Board of Trustees, in a news release.

Terms of Krabbenhoft's departure would not be released, a Sanford Health spokesman said.

Krabbenhoft issued his own statement minutes later to address the move.

"We decided that today was a good time to retire. Sanford is in a good place, strongest ever. It is Thanksgiving week and almost exactly 25 years since my family came here," he wrote. "It is a good time to say 'goodbye.'”

Bill Gassen, chief administrative officer, has been selected by the board of trustees as president and CEO.

“Bill is the right person to lead Sanford Health through these unprecedented times because of his substantial experience with many aspects of the organization and his deep commitment to our workforce,” said Teiken. “We’re extremely optimistic about having his steady hand at the wheel in partnership with our existing leadership team.”

Krabbenhoft, who is not a physician, drew national attention last week after emailing employees to tell them he wouldn't wear a mask because he had recovered from COVID-19 and considered himself immune.

Sanford Health top executives quickly disavowed their CEO's statement and his immunity claims, which are not backed up by the best available scientific evidence.

Meanwhile, Krabbenhoft gave interviews in local news outlets to say he would in fact wear a mask, following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But he also said he didn't support mask mandates — a possible explanation why Sanford Health, a major health system in South Dakota, hasn't backed the pandemic measure unlike cross-town rival Avera Health.

It was another stance that was quickly disavowed by a top Sanford executive. In an interview aired Monday by CBS News, Sanford Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle called on Gov. Kristi Noem to institute a mask mandate.

Besides Gassen, the current executive leadership team remains in place: Executive Vice President Micah Aberson, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allison Suttle, Chief Operating Officer Matt Hocks, Chief of Staff Nathan Peterson and Chief Finance Officer Bill Marlette.

The full press release from Sanford is below:

