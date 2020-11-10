Tri-County Health Care is expanding its partnership with CentraCare’s Heart and Vascular Center for Cardiology services, including CentraCare’s cardiologists providing weekly coverage at Tri-County’s Wadena location.

CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital is one of the leading providers of heart and vascular care in the nation, according to a TCHC news release. In an annual ranking, which evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals, U.S. News and World Report ranked the hospital in the country’s Top-50 for cardiology and heart surgery. The rankings are based on outcomes and experience, nurse staffing, patient services and more.

“This expands access to service and provides heart health close to home for all of the communities Tri-County Health Care serves,” said Tri-County Chief Ambulatory Officer Jose Alba in the release.

The team of cardiologists will offer cardiac diagnostic testing like EKGs, Holter monitoring and vascular ultrasounds, and offer advice on cardiac nutrition and atrial fibrillation management. Providers will also answer questions about open-heart surgery and other related procedures, according to the release.

It is recommended to consult a cardiologist if you experience chest pain, have high blood pressure, shortness of breath, palpitations or dizziness, diabetes, a history of smoking or high cholesterol, chronic kidney disease, family history of heart disease, peripheral arterial disease or are inactive and planning to start an exercise routine, according to the release.

Patients do not need a referral in order to receive cardiology care. To schedule an appointment with the cardiologists at Tri-County, call 218-631-7579.