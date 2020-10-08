The Tri-County Health Care Foundation awarded $2,000 Marquardt-Prindle scholarships to three staff members at Tri-County Health Care. The scholarships have been awarded to Amy Kine, Medley Shamp and Sarah Wallgren, according to a Tri-County news release.

Kine is attending Phoenix University for a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. She currently works at Tri-County as a senior accountant in the finance department.

Shamp is attending the University of Mary, Bismark for a Master of Science in nursing. She currently works for Tri-County as director of clinic operations.

Wallgren is attending Walden University for a Master of Science in nursing. She currently works at Tri-County as a registered nurse in the Wadena Clinic.

The Bernadine Marquardt and Margaret Prindle Scholarship was established in 2010 as an endowment memorial from the two sisters and long-time Tri-County Hospital employees. Marquardt worked as a licensed practical nurse at Tri-County Hospital for 46 years; she retired in 1986. Prindle retired from Tri-County Hospital in 1991 after 48 years of service to the dietary department, according to the release.

The scholarship helps Tri-County Health Care employees fulfill their educational goals. Eligibility is not limited to clinical studies; all programs and degree levels are applicable.

For more information about Foundation scholarships, call 218-632-8148 or visit TCHC.org/foundation.