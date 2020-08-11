The entire state of Minnesota saw 332 newly reported cases of COVID-19 on the same day and recorded six more deaths, according the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 situation update. That brings the total to 61,839 confirmed cases and 1,666 deaths. Of those deaths, 1,251 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Of the positive cases, 55,151 have been released from isolation.

Of the total 5,661 people that have been hospitalized, there were 337 hospitalized Tuesday.

The 1,177,935 completed tests in the state, includes 946,030 people.

The age group seeing the most cases at this time are those in the 20-29 age range.

Data is for cases that were tested and returned positive. All data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, according to the department of health.

Governor Tim Walz' Emergency Executive Order 20-81, implemented July 24, requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The order states that "Minnesotans must wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings. Workers must also wear face coverings outdoors when it is not possible to maintain social distancing. When leaving home, Minnesotans are strongly encouraged to have a face covering with them at all times to be prepared to comply with the requirements of this Executive Order."

Those exempt from the order include "individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering. This includes, but is not limited to, individuals who have a medical condition that compromises their ability to breathe, and individuals who are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance. These individuals should consider using alternatives to face coverings, including clear face shields, and staying at home as much as possible; children who are 5 years old and under. Those who are under 2-years old should never wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Those who are at least 2 are encouraged to wear a face covering if they can do so in compliance with CDC guidance; and individuals at their workplace when wearing a face covering would create a job hazard for the individual or others, as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety and health standards and guidelines.

Local healthcare

Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger noted that Tri-County Heath Care does now have the rapid result Abbott COVID-19 test kits, which provide a test result in about 20 minutes. TCHC administers about 15-20 tests a day but is limited to 20-40 of the rapid tests each week that are allocated by the Minnesota Department of Health. Beiswenger said the hospital uses these supplies for urgent cases because of the often limited supply they receive. He speculates that other areas of the state with a higher preponderance of cases likely receive more of these test kits. Other testing, if prioritized, can offer a result in two to four days. However, if you are not high on the priority list, your results could still take a week.

"We are able to meet the demand," Beiswenger said.

In an effort to see more patients in their hometowns for all their needs, Beiswenger said all satellite clinics will soon be reopened to see patients for all their needs. The Verndale Clinic was the only not yet reopened. The clinics had, for a time, been closed to at least those patients with COVID-19 symptoms in an effort to limit the spread of infection and instead bring them all to the Wadena Clinic, where they were best prepared to handle them. Beiswenger said the timing of all the clinics being reopened to serve all patients coincides with the planned reopening of schools.