As the spread of the coronavirus has increased in states across the United States along with an uptick in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz hopes for a statewide mask mandate, according to the Forum News Service . The Minnesota Hospital Association also encourages the mask mandate to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The face coverings are to slow the spread along with social distancing, handwashing and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering in public settings and when around people not from your household while also maintaining social distancing. The coverings are meant to protect other people from the spread of respiratory droplets. People should wear a mask regardless of symptoms since as the illness has been studied “a significant portion” of people with COVID-19 did not show symptoms or developed symptoms later while still spreading the virus, according to the CDC.

Those who are under 2-years-old, have trouble breathing or are unconscious, incapacitated or unable to remove the covering themselves should not wear a mask, according to the CDC.

The CDC also has instructions for making face coverings and alternative face coverings such as a bandanna or hand towel and old t-shirt or scarf.

While no mask mandate has been made statewide in Minnesota as of July 17, Walmart, Super One and the Wadena County Courthouse will require face coverings as a way of protecting the community.

Beginning on July 20, Walmart will require face coverings, according to a Walmart news release. A health ambassador will be near the entrance to remind customers about wearing a face covering. For those without a face covering, the ambassador will help find a solution. For those who cannot wear a face covering, there will be exceptions, according to the release.

As of July 17, face coverings are required, and must cover customers’ nose and mouth, according to a Super One Foods Facebook post. If customers do not have a face covering, face masks will be available for $1 at the service counter. Customers that are exempt include people who have a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering. Customers who may be exempt include people who are hearing impaired or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication, according to the post. Children 10-years-old and up are required to wear a mask, those between 2 and 10-years-old are encouraged and under 2-years-old are not to wear a mask as recommended by the CDC.

With in-person court appearances resuming, face coverings are required in all Minnesota court facilities including Wadena County Courthouse as of July 13, following a decision by the Wadena County Commission instep with a Minnesota Supreme Court order. Exceptions include public areas with room for social distancing or if plexiglass is present along with a judge’s authorization if appropriate.

How does COVID-19 spread?

The coronavirus spreads from person-to-person by respiratory droplets in coughs, sneezes and when a person talks or raises their voice. Another person can have the droplets land in their nose or mouth or inhale them into their lungs. The droplets are spread when people are in “close contact,” which the CDC defines as within about 6 feet. The CDC says the coronavirus which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 is “spreading very easily.”