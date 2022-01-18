Total COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 5 – Jan. 11:

  • Becker: 6,915, up 225 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (82 deaths).

  • Clay (Moorhead): 14,125, up 715 cases since Jan. 4 (114 deaths).

  • Otter Tail: 10,863, up 189 cases since Jan. 4, including 2 additional deaths (148 deaths).

  • Hubbard: 3,961, up 135 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (52 deaths).

  • Wadena: 3,350, up 97 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (45 deaths).

More information and assistance

Newsletter signup for email alerts