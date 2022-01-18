Total COVID-19 cases by county, Jan. 5 – Jan. 11:
Becker: 6,915, up 225 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (82 deaths).
Clay (Moorhead): 14,125, up 715 cases since Jan. 4 (114 deaths).
Otter Tail: 10,863, up 189 cases since Jan. 4, including 2 additional deaths (148 deaths).
Hubbard: 3,961, up 135 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (52 deaths).
Wadena: 3,350, up 97 cases since Jan. 4, including 1 additional death (45 deaths).
More information and assistance
- Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 at 218-998-8320 or 888-349-2581, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
- Otter Tail County COVID-19 Health Information can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19-situation-update/.