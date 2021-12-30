The latest deaths raised the number of Minnesotans who have died due to the virus to 10,516 since the pandemic’s beginning. They ranged in age from a Ramsey County resident in their 20s to another past 100. Thirty-nine lived in their homes, while eight lived in long-term care/assisted living facilities, and one in a Minnesota jail or prison.

A reporting glitch by a lab that delayed the recording of 42,000 tests from the Christmas weekend continues to affect the daily count released by the Minnesota Department of Health. There were 6,780 new infections reported Thursday, raising the overall number of confirmed cases in Minnesota during the pandemic to 1,022,212.

The current surge in cases prompted warnings from Minnesota health officials the past few weeks about overburdened hospital staff. The number of Minnesota patients has shown signs of ebbing this week; from 1,394 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals reported Monday to 1,318 on Thursday.

Health officials say vaccines are the best defense against the deadly virus. So far, 8,685,646 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Minnesota, including nearly 1.7 million booster shots.