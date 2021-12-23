ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,415 hospitalizations for COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 23, as key metrics of community transmission risk continued to drop.

Despite a steady drop in hospitalizations for COVID-19, intensive care unit beds and non-ICU beds remained in short supply statewide, with 98% of adult ICU beds still in use. Health care providers have warned the COVID-driven bed shortage could mean delayed or reduced quality of care in emergencies.

Public health risk metrics also continued to drop in Thursday's report, with seven-day rolling average test positivity rates dropping to 8.8% after peaking at 11.5% earlier this month. The weekly average daily case rate per 100,000 dropped to 52.5 after peaking at 86.8 earlier this month. The most recent seven-day averages are from Dec. 15.

The state reported 3,378 cases and 52 deaths Wednesday, including an individual from Anoka County in the 25-29 age group. Minnesota is likely to report its millionth case in the coming days.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,378

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.5 (as of 12/15)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 996,224

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,588

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 8.8% (as of 12/15)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,415

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,812

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 52

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,306

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,731,976 or 71.6% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,498,164 or 67.1% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,607,817

Follow Alex Derosier on Twitter @xanderosier or email aderosier@forumcomm.com. Dana Ferguson contributed to this report.