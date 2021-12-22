ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported 57 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, Dec. 22, as the state approached its one-millionth positive case.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and rolling seven-day averages for metrics of community transmission risk continued to fall after climbing substantially earlier this month. Wednesday's report showed 1,432 people in a hospital for COVID-19, down from more than 1,600 last week.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 2,807

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 54.2 (as of 12/14)

  • TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 992,851

  • TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,451

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9% (as of 12/14)

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,432

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,812

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 57

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 10,254

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,728,896 or 71.5% of ages 5 and up

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,494,441 or 67% of ages 5 and up

  • BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,583,367