ST. PAUL — Hospitalizations and key measures of public health risk for COVID-19 continue to drop in Minnesota, according to state health department data released Tuesday, Dec. 21.

However, with 355 in an intensive care unit and 1115 in non-ICU care, the level of hospitalizations for COVID-19 still remained at 2021 highs first reached in late November, taxing state health care resources.

Seven-day rolling average test positivity rates continued to drop, reaching 9.1%. The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases reached 55.7. Both figures are from Dec. 13, as the state adds a week-long lag for accuracy.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 7,396

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 55.7 (as of 12/13)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 990,047

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,340

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.1% (as of 12/13)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,470

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,502

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 41

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,197

Vaccinations