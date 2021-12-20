ST. PAUL — The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to drop in Minnesota, according to numbers released Monday, Dec. 20, by the state's public health agency.

The state now has 1,485 hospitalizations, continuing a drop that started last week. However, health care resources remain taxed by the level of hospitalizations. Nearly 98% of adult intensive care unit beds remain occupied in the state. of the current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 366 are in an ICU.

Monday's COVID-19 report offered further encouraging signs that the rate of infection in Minnesota could be easing once again. Rolling seven-day case rates per 100,000 and positive test rates marked one week of decline.

The seven-day average positivity rate dipped to 9.6% — below the 10% threshold of high community transmission risk. The seven-day rolling average case rate per 100,000 dropped to 60.1 — still well above the "high risk" threshold of 10, but down from a 2021 peak of 86.5 set in early December. Both averages are from Dec. 10, the most recently available date for averages.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,397

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 61 (as of 12/10)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 982,664

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 12,108

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.6% (as of 12/10)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,485

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 49,334

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 54

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,156

Vaccinations