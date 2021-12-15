ROCHESTER -- Mayo Clinic data scientists are urging Minnesotans to consult the Mayo coronavirus map tracking tool when making plans for holiday travel.

The website is a public-facing web portal created by the clinic's COVID-19 Predictive Modeling Task Force. It offers up-to-date, region-specific information on case rates, daily case numbers and two week forecasting.

The tool is searchable by state or county, nationwide.

"COVID-19 cases are already high or increasing across much of the United States," said Dr. Shannon Dunlay, co-leader of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 modeling team "and it's a busy holiday season."

"This is occurring in the context that many hospitals are full not just with COVID-19 cases but patients with other needs."

The tool reflects the fact that COVID-19 prevalence varies widely by region, with different parts of the U.S. experiencing spikes that rise and fall over time, while some parts of a given state can broadly separate from other parts of the same state in terms of case growth.

These are trends which are largely independent of population density, moreover. Less populated rural areas, for instance, can have high readings while urban areas report relatively modest rates of transmission.

Minnesota, a state known for advanced public health mechanisms, now has far higher spread than Florida, a state which has often led the country in case growth.

"First and foremost, we encourage people to get vaccinated," said Dunlay. "When eligible, get your booster. If you're sick, avoid others, and get tested for COVID-19. Consider wearing a mask, even if you're vaccinated, if you're going to be around others."

The Mayo forecasting model incorporates a variety of data to predict case activity in a given region, including cellphone data that can anonymously inform the closeness of individuals to each other and whether there is a higher than usual amount of intermingling.

The model even incorporates waste water data in some areas, according to Curtis Storlie, a Mayo Clinic data scientist who explained that a model can teach itself from past activity of the virus.

"The things governing the rate of spread and reproduction numbers are going to vary over time," he said. "There is a certain amount of the model learning over time."

This week, the Mayo tracking tool showed that Minnesota had over 71 cases per 100,000 residents, for nearly double the national average. But with 64% of the population vaccinated, the state slightly led the national average for vaccination.

Minnesota case counts have been climbing a series of waves since late October. The state now approaches the holidays facing another climb, albeit with upper and lower bounds that favor the possibility of greater departures upward rather than downward.

Minnesota's 71 average daily cases per 100,000 could rise to 123, in this calculus, or drop to 66. Alabama, by comparison, currently sits at 11 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, with an upper bound of 13.

Statewide, at 38 daily cases per 100,000, Polk County in the state's northwestern corner is half the daily case rate of the rest of Minnesota, while those traveling to Waseca county, at 173 cases per 100,000 are almost certainly entering an area of greater spread.

"We want to hit some of the lower bounds by doing everything we can," said Storlie. "We can't allow ourselves to have this big spike ... now is really the time to take precautions."

"We're in a much better position because of vaccination," Dunlay said of Christmas 2021. "The wild card is the omicron variant .... Had the delta and omicron variant not emerged, we would be in a fantastic place for travel."