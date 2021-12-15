ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, Dec. 15, reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 10,018 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than half of the deaths so far were among people 80 years of age or older. Seven Minnesotans under the age of 20 have died of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for infections remained near their year-long highs on Wednesday, with 371 patients in an intensive care unit and 1,274 in non-ICU beds for a total of 1,645 total COVID-19 patients statewide. Adult ICU bed occupancy statewide remained around 98%.

Key metrics of overall public health risk appeared to be dropping once again after spiking in recent reports. The seven-day rolling average for the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 10.3% as of Dec. 7, the most recently available data. That's down from 11.5% on Dec. 2. Public health officials consider anything above 10% "high risk."

The seven-day rolling average for daily case rates per 100,000 was 71.9 as of Dec. 7, also the most recently available figure. That's down from 86.1 per 100,000 on Dec. 3 but still well above the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold of high risk at 10 cases per 100,000.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,231

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 71.9 (as of 12/7)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 971,667

TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,678

SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.3% (as of 12/7)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,645

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,754

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 54

TOTAL DEATHS: 10,018

Vaccinations