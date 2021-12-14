ST. PAUL — Close to 98% of Minnesota adult intensive unit care beds are full as a surge in hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to wear on, according to the state health department data from Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Northeast and west-central Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities region reported just one available adult ICU bed. Statewide, 1,636 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 9,042

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 76.6 (as of 12/6)

  • TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 969,450

  • TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,583

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.6 (as of 12/6)

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,636

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 48,362

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 46

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 9,964

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,701,044 or 71% of ages 5 and up

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,459,00 or 66.4% of ages 5 and up

  • BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,418,056