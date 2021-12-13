Otter Tail County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in recent months, and it's caused a surge in COVID-related deaths.

The county was reporting 110 total COVID-related deaths as of Nov. 9; just one month later, on Dec. 10, the county reported 134 COVID-related deaths — an increase of 24 fatalities over those four weeks. That calculates out to about 18% of all COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic 21 months ago.

"As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, increases in positive cases in the community are followed by a subsequent increase in hospitalizations and deaths," said Jody Lien, Otter Tail County Public Health Director. "We have sustained a high level of reported COVID-19 cases since mid-September… With higher transmission and a higher volume of cases in our communities, we are sadly and unfortunately going to have an increase in people experiencing severe illness and death."

Lien said the county has work to do to increase vaccination rates and, subsequently, community protection. She said when vaccination rates lag, community and individual immunity also lag, and immunity is key to keeping a disease from spreading.

According to both Lien and the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an unvaccinated person has a 14-times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than someone who's fully vaccinated. The CDC also found that unvaccinated people are 5.8-times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than their vaccinated counterparts.

Lien said misinformation has been difficult for public health officials to tackle, and false or misleading information about mask and vaccine efficacy are negatively impacting the community's health. Healthcare centers across the county are reporting high volumes of COVID-related hospitalizations, straining staff and resources.

"With the misinformation, people then make decisions that can ultimately impact their health and those around them," Lien said. "(The misinformation has) led to prevention measures being implemented more loosely or not at all, which ultimately does have impacts to health."

She stressed that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from severe disease, hospitalization and death. For more information on how and where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Otter Tail County, visit ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19-vaccine or call 218-998-8378.

"Get vaccinated if you aren’t already. Get your booster vaccine if you are eligible," Lien said. She also emphasized the importance of hand washing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask in indoor public settings. "Use the measures that we’ve learned have an impact on virus transmission... Prevention is key."

Otter Tail County Public Health is available to answer general questions regarding COVID-19 by calling 218-998-8320 or 888-349-2581, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/covid-19-situation-update.

Weekly Update: COVID-19 numbers in and around Otter Tail County

Total COVID-19 cases by county, Dec. 1 – Dec. 7:

Becker: 6,421, up 117 cases since Dec. 1, including 1 additional death (75 deaths).

Clay (Moorhead): 12,390, up 284 cases since Dec. 1, including 5 additional deaths (110 deaths).

Otter Tail: 10,111, up 229 cases since Dec. 1, including 5 additional deaths (132 deaths).

Hubbard: 3,639, up 87 cases since Dec. 1 (49 deaths).

Wadena: 3,091, up 62 cases since Dec. 1, including 1 additional death (41 deaths).

Otter Tail County reported 207 active cases on Dec. 1, a decrease of 104 active cases over the previous week, said Otter Tail County Public Health.