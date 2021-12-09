ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Dec. 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,754

3,754 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 72.7 (as of 12/1)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 952,232

952,232 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,175

11,175 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.9 (as of 12/1)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,653

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,746

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 40

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,814

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,683,815 or 70.7% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,424,923 or 65.7% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,312,766

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.