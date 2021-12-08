ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday, Dec. 8, reported 75 deaths and 3,140 new cases of COVID-19, as well as a continued climb in hospitalizations across the state.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached 1,642 on Tuesday, with 321 patients in intensive care unit beds and 1,321 in non-ICU beds. Northeastern Minnesota hospitals reported no available staffed adult ICU beds, and 97% remained occupied across the state, according to MDH.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,140

3,140 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 70.4 (as of 11/30)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 948,490

948,490 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 11,082

11,082 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11.5 (as of 11/30)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,642

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 47,551

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 75

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,974

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,679,928 or 70.6% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,418,018 or 65.6% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,285,957

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Wednesday urged testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 ahead of the holidays. More information on vaccinations and testing can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 response website.

