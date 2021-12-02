ST. PAUL — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained high in Minnesota according to state data released Thursday, Dec. 2, but key metrics showing risk for community spread continued to decline.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 10.1% as of Nov. 24, the most recent available figure. At its continued rate of decline, Minnesota would no longer be in the range of high public health risk, the threshold for which is a 10% rolling average positivity rate. The seven-day average for daily cases per 100,000 residents also continued to drop.

The state on Thursday announced its first confirmed omicron variant case of COVID-19.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,313

5,313 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 73.9 (as of 11/24)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 921,249

921,249 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,531

9,531 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.1% (as of 11/24)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,549

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 46,416

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 72

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,554

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,655,679 or 70.1% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,373,236 or 64.7% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTERS AND THIRD DOSES: 1,139,911

