ST. PAUL — A Hennepin County man who traveled to New York City in November to attend an anime conference has Minnesota's first confirmed omicron variant case of COVID-19, state health officials announced Thursday, Dec. 2.

It's the second case of the omicron variant confirmed in the U.S., following a case reported in California on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The World Health Organization last week announced omicron was a "variant of concern," though scientists are still working to determine whether the variant poses a greater risk of transmission, serious illness or if it has greater potential to elude the vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the man with the state's first omicron case flew to New York to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center Nov. 19-21 and started to experience symptoms of COVID-19 on Nov. 22. His symptoms were mild and have since resolved, according to MDH.

In a briefing call Thursday morning, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters the man had completed his initial vaccination series more than six months ago and had received a booster dose in early November. MDH did not immediately have information on which vaccine he had received.

While it isn't certain the man was infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19 at the conference, state infectious disease control director Kris Ehresmann said it is likely that it's where he was exposed to the virus.

MDH is working with New York health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the case. One person in Minnesota who had close contact with the man who traveled to New York tested positive for COVID-19, Ehresmann said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said health officials in that state anticipated that additional cases would arise among conference-goers but she said the positive case was not a cause for alarm. All those who attended the convention were set to be contacted by the state about the possible exposure. COVID-19 vaccinations were required to attend the convention, Hochul said.

Minnesota's Public Health Laboratory assistant director Sara Vetter said the lab started screening for omicron variant cases last weekend upon the WHO announcement of the new variant, adding that there are 10 other possible omicron variant specimens not tied to the state's first confirmed case.

Malcolm credits the state's strong infectious disease surveillance system for catching the omicron variant early on. Between the state public health lab, the University of Minnesota and a national genomic sequencing effort, around 2,000 positive COVID-19 tests from Minnesota are screened for variants each week, Vetter said.

Through screening, Malcolm said the state identified the omicron variant case late Wednesday and reached out to the man who traveled to the conference in New York.

Gov. Tim Walz in a statement called the variant's presence in Minnesota concerning but not a surprise.

“We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," Walz said. "Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

