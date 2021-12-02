ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, Dec. 2, confirmed the state's first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Public Health Laboratory found the variant in a test specimen from a Hennepin County man who had recently traveled to New York City.

The man started experiencing symptoms on Nov. 22 and got tested for COVID-19 on Nov 24, according to a news release from the state.

MDH said the man told investigators that he attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center in New York from Nov. 19 to 21. He was vaccinated and his symptoms were mild and have since resolved, officials said.

California announced the first U.S. case on Wednesday.

At a Thursday news conference, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said health officials in that state anticipated that additional cases would arise among conference-goers but she said the positive case was not a cause for alarm. All those who attended the convention were set to be contacted by the state about the possible exposure. COVID-19 vaccinations were required to attend the convention, Hochul said.

Gov. Tim Walz in a statement called the variant's presence in Minnesota concerning but not a surprise.

“We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," Walz said. "Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster.”

