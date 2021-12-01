ST. PAUL — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota again reached record highs for 2021, according to figures released Wednesday, Dec. 1, by the state health department.

While daily cases and weekly metrics showing the risk of community spread remained high in Wednesday's update, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 and test positivity rates for the same period offered an encouraging sign that the fourth wave of infections could be leveling out.

As of Nov. 23, the most recently available data for weekly public health risk measures, the seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 people was 75.2. While that average remains well above the threshold for high risk of community transmission set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of 10 per 100,000, it marks the second day in a row that the number has decreased from a high of 77.1 reached on Nov. 20.

Positive test rates are also dropping after breaking into the high-risk category of 10% or higher earlier this month. After peaking at 11% in mid-November and holding at that level for several days, the positive test rate has now slowly started to drop. As of Nov. 23, the rate was 10.4% and had been falling from the peak of 11% for almost a week.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 100 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, however, the figure was the result of backlog from the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. The state reported zero new deaths on Tuesday.

Following are Minnesota's COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,580

3,580 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 75.2 (as of 11/23)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 915,942

915,942 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 10,427

10,427 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.4 (as of 11/23)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,562

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 46,177

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 100

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,482

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,651,596 or 70.1% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,365,496 or 64.6% of ages 5 and up

BOOSTER DOSES ADMINISTERED: 1,114,287

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.